New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Indian athletes Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh on winning silver medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their outstanding performances and saying they had brought pride to the nation.

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In a post shared on X, the Vice-President congratulated Harjinder Kaur for winning silver in the women's 69kg weightlifting event and Gulveer Singh for securing silver in the men's 10,000m race.

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"Many congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 69kg Weightlifting event and to Gulveer Singh on securing the Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m race at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026," the post read.

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Radhakrishnan said the athletes' performances would inspire young athletes across the country, while highlighting Gulveer's historic achievement as India's first Commonwealth Games medallist in the men's 10,000m event.

"Your outstanding performances have brought great pride to the nation. Harjinder's determination and Gulveer's historic feat as India's first Commonwealth Games medallist in the men's 10,000m event will inspire countless young athletes. Wishing you both continued success and many more milestones in the years to come," it added.

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https://x.com/VPIndia/status/2082304217876943302?s=20

India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Tuesday, with Gulveer Singh creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m and Harjinder Kaur clinching silver in weightlifting, while three Indian boxers stormed into the semifinals to assure the nation of at least three more medals.

Gulveer emerged as the star of the day, producing a remarkable performance to claim silver in the men's 10,000m. The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson. His silver ended India's long wait for a medal in the event, marking the country's first-ever podium finish in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

Harjinder Kaur opened India's account on Day 6 with a silver medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. The Punjab lifter finished with a career-best total of 227kg, including 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk, to finish behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau. Harjinder also enjoyed a memorable outing by rewriting the Commonwealth Games snatch record twice before eventually improving on the bronze medal she had won at the Birmingham 2022 Games. (ANI)

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