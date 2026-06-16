"Great team with quick players up front": Argentina coach Scaloni not taking Algeria lightly ahead of WC opener

Kansas City [US], June 16 (ANI): Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said that they will approach their side's FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Algeria with full caution and respect for their opposition, with their shock defeat in the 2022 campaign opener against Saudi Arabia, where they finally ended their wait for the third trophy, fresh on the team's minds.

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Argentina will start off their FIFA World Cup campaign against Algeria on Tuesday at Kansas City. In the previous edition, the Lionel Messi-led side indeed shook their hands with paradise, and the football icon reached the zenith of his illustrious football career. But the start of the campaign was not smooth as two second-half goals from Saudi Arabia had condemned then two-time champions to a 1-2 loss in their campaign opener. However, Argentina recovered well, beating Poland and Mexico from their group before peaking in the knockout stages and finally defeating France to capture their third title.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, as quoted by Reuters, Scaloni, who was with the team during that shock loss, said that Algeria, making their fifth WC edition and having a best finish of pre-quarterfinals in the 2014 edition, is a "great team with quick players up front."

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"It is a good side to be careful with and to respect. They will make things difficult," Scaloni said.

Scaloni likened Algeria's game as similar to Morocco's, who dominated Brazil in the first half in their 1-1 draw on Saturday, being all praise for their "great players and good coach" Vladimir Petkovic.

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The coach also said that from the last WC, they know that the first game is not decisive, even though it is important.

"We have peace of mind that it does not end in the first match," he said.

The manager also issued some encouraging fitness updates, saying that the squad is fit, with Julian Alvarez recovering from an ankle issue and being available and their 2022 final hero goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is also expected to be in the starting eleven after making a full recovery from a finger fracture during Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League title win.

However, defender Nicolas Tagliafico stays doubtful due to a calf injury.

Veteran centre back Nicolas Otamendi also highlighted that they are the "champions everyone will want to beat", calling for defensive organisation and pointing out that the start to the 2022 edition should help the team realise that "any team can cause problems"

We have to play our game. They have good players. Overall, we need to try to have a solid defensive organisation," he signed off.

Argentina is a part of Group J alongside Austria, Algeria and Jordan. (ANI)

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