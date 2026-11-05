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Home / Sports / "Great thing for Indian archery": Compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam hails 9-medal haul at Asiad 2026

"Great thing for Indian archery": Compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam hails 9-medal haul at Asiad 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Indian compound archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru hailed India's impressive nine-medal performance in archery at the 2026 Asian Games, describing it as a great achievement for the sport and dedicating the success to the supporters and institutions who have contributed to the country's progress.

India topped the archery medal table at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with nine medals, including five gold, two silver and two bronze, across the recurve and compound events.

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"It was great, and I would really dedicate this to all the supporters who have worked through this. Sports Authority of India (SAI), the IOA and NTPC and my sponsors so everyone who has given their time and cheered for me and my people from India and my parents and young talent like the kids of Satya Schools. It has been a great thing for Indian archery to win nine medals in archery," Mani Ratnam told ANI on the sidelines of Satya School's annual sports day, 'Satyan Spardha 2026', in Gurugram on Wednesday.

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The 20-year-old from Andhra Pradesh was among India's medal winners at the continental event, claiming gold in the men's compound team event alongside Sahil Jadhav and Kushal Dalal, besides securing an individual bronze medal after defeating Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang 149-144.

Reflecting on his maiden Asian Games experience, Mani Ratnam said winning medals for the country was a matter of immense pride.

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"I felt so happy and proud that I won a medal for my country, the gold and an individual bronze and this Asian Games has been memorable for me, especially as of my first Asian Games and looking forward," he said.

Recalling the moment when the national anthem played during the medal ceremony, he added, "It was a feeling that we cannot express in words. It is just that we can feel it on the podium. So it was an unforgettable moment."

Mani Ratnam also spoke about the opportunity to learn from experienced Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to play with them. I mean, it was filled with a lot of learnings and a lot of growth for me, especially during that period of World Cups," he said.

With compound archery set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the young archer is now looking forward to the selection trials and strengthening his preparations.

"For now, I am really excited for the trials and for the Olympics and as of now we have only a mixed team, and it is going to be a really hard competition in India. I am looking forward to it and sharpening my skills and learning with all the seniors around me," he said.

Mani Ratnam attended the annual sports day as the chief guest, distributing medals and prizes to the winners and demonstrating his archery skills in front of the students.

Emphasising the importance of balancing academics and sports, he encouraged young students to follow discipline and effective time management.

"I would say balance should be there in time management and discipline, and good communication with the academies or the school management, which really helps to balance both sports and academics and having a great motto of the principal of the school, like Manisha Malhotra ji, who has a great motto of giving priority to sports and physical fitness," he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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