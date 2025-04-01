Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna expressed happiness of coming back to play at his home stadium in domestic cricket and how he initially felt anxiety as he made his return to the league after being away for two seasons due to injuries.

Krishna, who was impressed with an outing of 2/18 in four overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a winning effort recently, will be aiming to return to his full form against RCB at M Chinnaswammy Stadium on Wednesday. Krishna's last IPL games before his previous two matches came way back in 2022, when he took 19 wickets in 17 matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at an average of 29.00.

Krishna hopes to give his teammates an idea of how things are like in Bengaluru, where he has played a lot of his cricket.

Advertisement

"It is great to come back home and play in the stadium that we have grown up playing," Prasidh said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"It is exciting, first game in Bangalore as well, so we're looking forward to how it is going to be. And yes, the team is excited about how the tournament has started. We have done quite a few things well; we are trying to get better at a few things. So yeah, it is going to be exciting," he added.

Advertisement

Prasidh also admitted to being nervous on his IPL return, but being in great physical shape after long battles with back and quadriceps injuries, he feels better.

"As much as I try to tell myself that it's just another tournament, just another game, I did feel that I'm coming in after a few years and especially coming in not having played a lot of T20s in the last two years," Prasidh said.

"Because the pace of the game has changed from 2022 to 2025. So, it did take some time, but that is the game, I think. It keeps moving forward and you have to keep up with the game. And not much has changed for me physically. I have thankfully been playing some cricket now [he was with India on their Test tour of Australia in 2024-25] and the body is letting me do what I want to do."

"Having played a lot of cricket here, you have an idea of what the pitch is going to be like. But no matter how well you know, I think that it comes down to execution that day. It comes down to how the game momentum goes, and if you're able to execute your plans well, I think you will be more or less doing well most of the time," he concluded.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)