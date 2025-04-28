Greater Noida to host Intercontinental Legends Championship from May 27

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) is set to enthrall fans in the country and worldwide from May 27 in Greater Noida. The much awaited league will be played at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex, according to a release from the Intercontinental Legends Championship.

The upcoming Championship featuring 6 teams from 6 continents, ensuring cricket enthusiasts worldwide can witness every moment of this historic championship from the comfort of their homes.

Founder of the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), Pradeep Sangwan, directors and co-founders of Intercontinental Legends Championship Rahul Hudda, Manish Bhatt and 100 Sports founder Ravindra Bhati graced the event.

Advertisement

Speaking about the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), founder of the ILC, Pradeep Sangwan said, "The Intercontinental Legends Championship is more than a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's ability to unite the world. With Sony Network broadcasting the event, we're bringing this historic spectacle to millions of fans globally," as quoted from a release by the Intercontinental Legends Championship.

Echoing this enthusiasm, Rahul Hudda, director and co-founder of Intercontinental Legends Championship said, "This championship marks a major milestone in the world of cricket. We are proud that Greater Noida gets to be part of such a historic occasion. With legendary players from every continent and Sony Network bringing the action to a global audience, the ILC promises to be a truly unforgettable spectacle."

Advertisement

With 6 continents, 6 teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport. The League is managed by 100 Sports. Be part of the history-making journey from May 27 as legends unite for the glory of the game in Greater Noida.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship trophy was unveiled at a grand function ahead of the start of the tournament in Dubai, setting the momentum in action for global cricketing supremacy. The tournament will bring together legends from across the globe. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)