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Home / Sports / "Greatest legacy a Guru leaves behind is values": ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Guru Purnima

"Greatest legacy a Guru leaves behind is values": ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Guru Purnima

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Purnima, highlighting the role of teachers and mentors in shaping generations through their values and teachings.

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Taking to X, Shah said the legacy of a Guru goes beyond knowledge and lies in the values imparted to future generations.

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"The greatest legacy a Guru leaves behind is not just knowledge, but the values that shape generations. Wishing everyone a blessed and Happy Guru Purnima," Jay Shah wrote.

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Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a sacred occasion revered by Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and beyond.

This day honours the birth of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata, leaving an enduring spiritual legacy as the Adi Guru, or original teacher, whose teachings continue to shape these traditions.

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The belief is that respecting Gurus on Guru Purnima brings positive changes in life. There is also a tradition of receiving the Guru Mantra on this day in Varanasi. On the day of Ashadha Purnima, bathing and giving donations are considered very auspicious.

A Guru is considered an essential guide for one's success in life. The Guru holds the highest importance in the religious city of Varanasi. Thousands of people visit their respected Gurus on this day, presenting gifts to them as per their abilities.

The Guru holds special importance in worldly life, which is why, in Indian culture, a guru is considered more important than God. This festival is celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. In Buddhism, Lord Buddha gave his first Dharma Chakra Pravartan on this day.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered at the Saryu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday to take a holy dip in the river on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Since early morning, devotees from various parts of the state and the country arrived at the banks of the Saryu River to perform rituals and offer prayers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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