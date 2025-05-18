DT
Greenwood shatters Chelsea legend Drogba's elusive record in debut season for Marseille

Greenwood shatters Chelsea legend Drogba's elusive record in debut season for Marseille

England's young forward Mason Greenwood toppled Chelsea legend Drogba's record for netting the most goals in a debut season for Marseille in the 21st century, according to Goal.com.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM May 18, 2025 IST
Marseille [France], May 18 (ANI): England's young forward Mason Greenwood toppled Chelsea legend Didier Drogba's record for netting the most goals in a debut season for Marseille in the 21st century, according to Goal.com.

The 23-year-old forward ended his maiden Ligue 1 campaign on a high. He enchanted the spectators with his dazzling display and netted a brace in Marseille's 4-2 triumph against Rennes in the final fixture of the campaign.

With 21 league goals in his debut season, Greenwood shattered the record for most goals in the debut season for Marseille in the 21st century, surpassing Bafetimbi Gomis (20) and Chelsea icon Drogba (19).

Greenwood finished the season as the joint-highest goal-scorer in Ligue 1 alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele. Even though both players ended the tournament with the same figures, Dembele was adjudged the Ligue 1 top scorer.

According to the rules, the player with the fewest goals from the penalty spot is crowned with the award. The French winger scored just one goal from the spot kick, while Greenwood converted seven from 12 yards.

While going back further, Greenwood's tally is second-best to Alen Boksic, who found the back of the net 22 times in his first season in 1992-93.

Marseille finished second in the table behind the league winners PSG and qualified for the next season's UEFA Champions League.

After the end of the season, head coach Roberto de Zerbi addressed his future and said, as quoted from the club's official website, "When I was 14, I was at the AC Milan training centre and a coach told me to follow OM because of Chris Waddle. The desire to stay is there, 100 per cent. It's been a difficult season. I have to discuss the season objectively, without causing controversy. I'm grateful to the club's management for bringing me here."

"I don't want to leave. We have to look at where we started and where we want to go. I'm speaking frankly. I'm not talking to any other clubs. We're second in the league, we've qualified for the Champions League, and we have to see what we want to do," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

