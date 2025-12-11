GS Delhi Aces move to top spot; Rajasthan Rangers hold second place after day two in TPL 7

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11 (ANI): Day two of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 produced another set of tightly contested matches at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, with GS Delhi Aces and Chennai Smashers opening proceedings on the charcoal-coloured court, as per a release from TPL.

In the Women's Singles, Sofia Costoulas extended her strong form from the opening day with a composed 17-8 win over Irina Bara, controlling the rallies with her consistency from the baseline. She then partnered with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the Mixed Doubles, where the duo maintained their momentum to claim a 16-9 victory against Irina Bara and Rithvik Bollipalli, further tightening GS Delhi Aces' hold on the tie.

Chennai Smashers responded in the Men's Singles, with Dalibor Svrcina edging Billy Harris 13-12 in a competitive contest. Svrcina and Rithvik Bollipalli followed up with a 14-11 win in the Men's Doubles. However, when the overall points were tallied, GS Delhi Aces secured a 56-44 victory to begin their day on a winning note.

In the second match, SG Pipers Bengaluru took on Yash Mumbai Eagles. Riya Bhatia gave the Eagles a strong start, defeating Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 17-8 in the Women's Singles. The Mixed Doubles saw Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Rohan Bopanna maintain their unbeaten run with a composed 14-11 win over Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha.

Ramkumar Ramanathan then put SG Pipers ahead with a confident 15-10 win against world number 57 Damir Dzumhur in the Men's Singles. The tie went down to the Men's Doubles, where Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur edged Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna 13-12, allowing Yash Mumbai Eagles to clinch a narrow 51-49 overall victory.

In match three of the day, Hyderabad Strikers faced Gujarat Panthers. In the Women's Singles, Carole Monnet delivered a sharp performance to secure a 14-11 win over Nuria Brancaccio, showcasing excellent court coverage and control. She carried that form into the Mixed Doubles alongside Vishnu Vardhan, where the Hyderabad pair edged Nuria Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekhar 13-12 to strengthen their position in the tie.

In the Men's Singles, Alexandre Muller edged past Stefano Travaglia 13-12 in a tightly fought contest. In the Men's Doubles, Chandrasekhar/Muller won 13-12 against Travaglia/Vardhan, securing the tie 51-49 overall for Hyderabad Strikers.

In the last game of the day, Gurgaon Grand Slammers took on Rajasthan Rangers. In the Women's Singles, 25-year-old Sahaja Yamalapalli edged Ekaterina Kazionova 13-12 in a closely fought contest, giving Gurgaon a positive start.

The Rangers struck back in the Mixed Doubles, where Ekaterina Kazionova and Suresh Dakshineswar combined effectively to earn a 13-12 win over Balaji Sriram and Sahaja Yamalapalli.

In the Men's Singles, Dan Evans took on world no. 26 Luciano Darderi, and the Briton sealed a tight 13-12 win for the Gurgaon Grand Slammers.

In the Men's Doubles, Balaji Sriram and Dan Evans faced Suresh Dakshineswar and Luciano Darderi. The Rajasthan Rangers pairing defeated the Gurgaon duo 18-7, securing a 55-45 overall victory. (ANI)

