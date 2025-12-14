DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers, Yash Mumbai Eagles and Rajasthan Rangers eye TPL Season 7 crown in Ahmedabad

GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers, Yash Mumbai Eagles and Rajasthan Rangers eye TPL Season 7 crown in Ahmedabad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:30 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), [India] December 14 (ANI): The Final of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7, powered by Clear Premium Water, is set to take place at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

After five days of non-stop tennis action, GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers, Yash Mumbai Eagles and Rajasthan Rangers will battle it out to be crowned as the new TPL champion, as per a release.

Advertisement

GS Delhi Aces will take on the Rajasthan Rangers in the first semi-final with the former recording the biggest margin of win (62-38 against Gujarat Panthers) only yesterday. Considering the form of Sofia Costoulas, Billy Harris and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, the GS Delhi Aces will begin this contest as the favourites.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Rangers will look to hold their own with world no. 26 Luciano Darderi, alongside Ekaterina Kazionova and Dhakshineswar Suresh. The two teams didn't face each other in the group stages, so this will be their first head-to-head matchup this season.

Meanwhile, SG Pipers will face Yash Mumbai Eagles in the second semi-final. The two sides met on day two of the tournament with the latter registering a narrow 51-49 victory. Former world no. 23 Damir Dzumhur has shown his class and experience alongside Niki Poonacha and Riya Bhatia for the Yash Mumbai Eagles.

Advertisement

SG Pipers, on the other hand, are the only team with an all-Indian contingent led by Rohan Bopanna along with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and will be eager to go the distance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts