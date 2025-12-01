GS Delhi Aces stay firm at the top, with SG Pipers rising to second after Day 4 of TPL Season 7

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): Day four of the Clear Premium Water presents Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 7 opened with Gujarat Panthers hosting the Gurgaon Grand Slammers at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium, as per a release.

In the Women's Singles, Sahaja Yamalapalli continued her strong form, narrowly defeating Italy's Nuria Brancaccio 13-12 in a match defined by long rallies and bold shot-making. She then paired with Sriram Balaji in the Mixed Doubles, where the duo's clean returning and controlled net play earned them a 14-11 win over Brancaccio and Anirudh Chandrasekar, giving the Gurgaon Grand Slammers an early lead.

The Gujarat Panthers responded in the Men's Singles as Alexandre Muller pulled back a 14-11 win over Dan Evans. Muller then teamed up with Chandrasekar in the Men's Doubles, edging Balaji and Evans 13-12 in a tightly contested match. With both teams tied at 50 points, the game ended in a draw.

In the second match, the Chennai Smashers faced Hyderabad Strikers. Carole Monnet led the way in Women's Singles, defeating Irina Bara 15-10. In Mixed Doubles, Bara and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli narrowly overcame Monnet and Vishnu Vardhan 13-12, shifting momentum in favour of the Chennai Smashers.

Dalibor Svrcina then lit up the court and dominated the Men's Singles with a 15-10 win over Pedro Martinez, before teaming with Bollipalli to deliver a commanding 17-8 victory in Men's Doubles over Vardhan and Martinez. Their performance secured a 55-45 overall win for the Chennai Smashers.

In the third match of the day, GS Delhi Aces faced the SG Pipers. The tie opened with Sofia Costoulas taking on Shrivalli Bhamidipaty in the Women's Singles, and Costoulas delivered a composed performance to claim a 14-11 win. In the Mixed Doubles, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sofia Costoulas went up against Rohan Bopanna and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, where the SG Pipers pair dialed in with sharp returning and controlled net play to take the match 14-11.

The Men's Singles saw Billy Harris up against Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Harris showcased high-quality tennis under pressure to edge a tight 13-12 win. The Men's Doubles featured Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Billy Harris against Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna, where the Pipers duo produced a display of sheer quality to secure a 14-11 victory and wrap up a narrow 51-49 overall win for the SG Pipers.

In the final match of the day, the Yash Mumbai Eagles went head-to-head with the Rajasthan Rangers. In the Women's Singles, Riya Bhatia faced Ekaterina Kazionova. Riya put up a strong fight, but Kazionova held firm in the closing exchanges to take a narrow 13-12 win. Kazionova then returned for the Mixed Doubles alongside Dhakshineswar Suresh, going up against Riya Bhatia and Niki Poonacha. In another tightly contested encounter that went point for point, the Rajasthan Rangers duo edged out a 13-12 victory, by the barest of margins.

The Men's Singles brought together the two highest-ranked players in TPL Season 7, as world No. 57 Damir Dzumhur locked horns with world No. 26 Luciano Darderi. The experienced 33-year-old Dzumhur delivered a high-quality performance to claim a 14-11 win and pull the Eagles back into the tie. The Men's Doubles then featured Niki Poonacha and Damir Dzumhur against Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luciano Darderi, and in a dramatic finish, the Yash Mumbai Eagles pair held their nerve to take a tight 13-12 victory, sealing a 51-49 overall win for the Eagles. (ANI)

