GT captain Shubman excited for new role

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 29

India opener Shubman Gill feels the experience of playing under “great leaders” in the India set-up will help him a lot when he leads Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the IPL.

Gill has played under the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and was a vital cog in India’s run to the World Cup final at home.

Gill was recently announced skipper of GT after their captain for two seasons, Hardik Pandya, was traded back to five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

It will be Gill’s maiden outing as a captain of an IPL side, having begun his journey in the competition in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders before heading to GT in 2022.

“We all know captainship comes with a lot of things, and commitment is one of them. Discipline is one of them. Hard work is one of them. Loyalty is one of them,” said Gill in a video posted by GT.

“And, because, I think I’ve played under great leaders and I’ve learned a lot from them, I think those learnings that I have had from their experience playing under them is going to help me a lot in this IPL.”

