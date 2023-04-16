GT look to keep Rajasthan Royals under their thumb

PTI

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans, coming off a tough away clash against Punjab Kings in Mohali, would be aiming to climb to the top of the table when they take on leaders Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here tomorrow.

History is on Gujarat’s side as they have won all three games against Rajasthan so far, and that would certainly play on the minds of the Sanju Samson’s team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Who can forget Gujarat’s seven-wicket victory in the last season’s final in their first year, with Hardik Pandya’s team making it a one-sided contest to win with 11 balls to spare.

Gujarat’s victories in the league phase, too, were an affirmation of the class and commitment of the team, which is currently placed third in the standings with six points.

While both the teams are equally matched on the batting and bowling fronts, the psychological edge could be vital in deciding the match. Rajasthan would also be keen to break the jinx and show past results don’t matter much. Their top-order has been one of the most devastating this season with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Samson helping the side to the highest average Powerplay score of 66.8 among the 10 teams this season.