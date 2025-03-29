Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at his side's home venue of Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill accomplished this feat during his side's IPL game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the venue.

During the match, Gill scored 38 in 27 balls, with his knock consisting of four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 140.74.

Advertisement

Gill now has a total of 1,024 runs in 20 matches and 20 innings at Narendra Modi Stadium, which have come at an average of 60.23 and a strike rate of over 160, with three centuries and four fifties and the best score of 129. Gill has reached the milestone in just 20 innings, making him the second-fastest batter to reach the 1,000 run mark at a venue. Chris Gayle reached the 1,000 run mark at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswammy Stadium in just 19 innings.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Gill has made 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 173.17, with the best score of 38.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT openers Shubman Gill (38 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Sai Sudarshan put the team to a fine start with a 78-run stand. Another half-century stand came between Sudarshan and Jos Buttler (39 in 24 balls, with five fours and a six). Sudarshan played a solid knock of 63 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. From 179/4, GT suffered a mini-collapse towards the end as they were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for MI, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju took a wicket each. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)