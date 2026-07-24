Rome [Italy], July 24 (ANI): Legendary football manager Pep Guardiola has turned down the chance to take over the Italy men's national team as head coach, reported Sky Sports.

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Guardiola, who recently left English football giants Manchester City after a decade-long illustrious stint with the club, including a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season, responded to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Thursday night, with his decision reportedly due to personal reasons beyond football.

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The FIGC had a meeting with Guardiola and tried to convince him to succeed Gennaro Gattuso as national team head coach after a hat-trick of failures to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. Italy failed to qualify in 2018, 2022 and this year, losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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Italian technical director Paolo Maldini and his advisor Leonardo held meetings with Guardiola over three days, explaining their vision of the national team going forward ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

In their discussions with the former Manchester City boss, Maldini and Leonardo presented an idea that went beyond offering him a simple coaching role, making him a central figure of the 'Azzurro Project', which is aimed at rebuilding Italian football on solid foundations, after they failed to qualify for an expanded, 48-team WC this summer.

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The 'Azzurro Project' would have involved a complete overhaul of the entire national side across all levels, not just the men's national team. The alternative candidates for the coaching role are reported to be Roberto Mancini and Andrea Pirlo. Under Mancini, Italy won the European Championships held in 2021.

Guardiola won 20 trophies during his time with Manchester City, with a win ratio of 70.8 per cent. Maldini and Leonardo were brought in by the FIGC as part of a personnel shake-up following the team's failure to make it to the 2026 FIFA WC. (ANI)

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