Gujarat bowler Vishal Jayswal gets signed match ball from Virat Kohli after Vijay Hazare Trophy clash

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Gujarat's left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal got a signed match ball from the star India batter Virat Kohli after the Delhi vs Gujarat Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 clash on Friday at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1.

While Gujarat lost the match by seven runs, Vishal Jayswal emerged as the standout performer in Delhi's second Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture, finishing with impressive figures of 4/42 from his 10 overs.

Among his wickets, the most notable was that of Virat Kohli. With the assistance of wicketkeeper Urvil Patel, Jayswal had Kohli stumped in the 22nd over for a fluent 77 off 61 balls, an innings that included 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 126.23. Kohli had looked in sublime touch, coming on the back of a century in the tournament opener that helped Delhi secure a four-wicket victory.

Jayswal also dismissed Delhi opener Arpit Rana (10) and Nitish Rana (12) and captain Rishabh Pant for 70.

After the match, Jayswal shared photos with Virat Kohli and the signed match ball.

"From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these," Jayswal wrote the caption of the post.

Coming to the match, Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory. Sent in to bat first, Delhi posted a competitive total of 254/9 in their 50 overs, anchored by Virat Kohli's 77 and Rishabh Pant's 70, while Jayaswal's four-fer kept Delhi's total within reach.

In response, Gujarat appeared to be in a commanding position at 121/1 before a middle-order collapse shifted the momentum back to Delhi. Despite a fighting 57 from Aarya Desai and a late charge by Saurav Chauhan (49), Gujarat was eventually bowled out for 247 in 47.4 overs. Prince Yadav was the hero with the ball for Delhi, picking up 3/37, while veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini provided crucial breakthroughs to seal the win. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his decisive knock in what could be his final domestic appearance of the season. (ANI)

