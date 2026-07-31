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Home / Sports / Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi boosts morale of Indian athletes during his visit to Commonwealth Games Stadium in Glasgow

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi boosts morale of Indian athletes during his visit to Commonwealth Games Stadium in Glasgow

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ANI
Updated At : 03:18 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, to encourage and boost the morale of the Indian athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games.

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During his visit, DyCM interacted with Indian sports enthusiasts and supporters present at the stadium, where the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered to cheer for Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, was truly remarkable and inspiring.

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Joining the fans in cheering for the athletes, the Deputy Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all the sportspersons representing India and wished them an outstanding performance.

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Javelin star Neeraj Chopra battled tough conditions and an uncharacteristically challenging qualification round to secure his place in the men's javelin final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday, while India also saw strong performances from Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Praveen Chitravel and Selva Prabhu on an eventful first half on Day 7 of athletics action.

Neeraj, who has dominated qualification rounds in recent years with his ability to clear the mark in a single attempt, had to rely on his second throw this time in unfavourable windy conditions in Glasgow.

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The Olympic champion opened with 76.28m before improving to 79.61m on his second attempt to finish fifth in the qualification standings.

The Indian opted against his final throw after confirming his place in the final. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage topped the qualification round with an effort of 82.84m, followed by Anderson Peters of Grenada with 81.29m. South Africa's Douw Smit (80.64m) and England's Ben East (80.38m) completed the top four. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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