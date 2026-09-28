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Home / Sports / Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi lauds Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, says such initiatives play a role in building culture of fitness

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi lauds Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, says such initiatives play a role in building culture of fitness

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ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 28 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi has extended his support to the 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, which will be held on November 29 and commended the marathon’s decade-long association with India’s Armed Forces through #Run4OurSoldiers.

He received the official jersey from Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, during a meeting ahead of the marathon, as per a press release.

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The 10th edition will continue the marathon’s #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, which has brought citizens and Armed Forces personnel together over the past decade to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of India’s soldiers.

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The milestone edition comes as Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

“The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon completing its landmark 10th edition is a proud moment for Ahmedabad and reflects how sport can bring people together around a larger purpose. For a decade, the marathon has carried the spirit of #Run4OurSoldiers, giving thousands of citizens an opportunity to run in honour of the courage, service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces. From the historic battles of 1947 to the decisive resolve of Operation Sindoor, our soldiers have continuously stood as the unbreakable shield of our nation. It is heartening to see Armed Forces personnel themselves be part of this journey and to see the city come together year after year in their honour," Sanghavi said.

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“As Ahmedabad gears up for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and strengthens its position on the global sporting map, such initiatives play an important role in building a strong culture of fitness, participation and community around sport. I congratulate Adani Sportsline on completing this significant milestone and for actively contributing to Ahmedabad’s growing sporting ecosystem. The 10th edition jersey is a fitting symbol of this decade-long journey and the spirit that continues to bring the city together,” he added.

“We are grateful for the support of Honourable Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi as we mark the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Presenting him the official jersey is a proud moment as we celebrate a decade of running in honour of our Armed Forces. As Ahmedabad prepares for the Commonwealth Games 2030, we look forward to contributing to the city’s sporting journey," Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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