DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Gujarat Diamonds unveil squad for Big Cricket League season 2

Gujarat Diamonds unveil squad for Big Cricket League season 2

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Gujarat Diamonds have announced its official entry into the Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2, set to take place from March 11 to March 22, 2026, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Stadium, Greater Noida.

Advertisement

The world's first Pro-Am cricket league offers a unique platform where seasoned international professionals share the field with promising amateur talent in an electrifying T20 competition, according to a release.

Advertisement

In its debut season, Gujarat Diamonds has strategically strengthened its roster by selecting a mix of international, IPL, and first-class experienced players during the BCL auction.

Advertisement

The selected players bring diverse skills, leadership, and competitive experience to the franchise: Upul Tharanga, Jesal Karla, Christopher Mpofu, Asela Gunaratne, Sarul Kanwar, and Isuru Udana. These key signings demonstrate the franchise's commitment to excellence and competitive cricketing depth.

Leading the team is Dhammika Prasad, the former Sri Lankan international fast bowler. Prasad enjoyed a distinguished career representing Sri Lanka in Test, One Day International (ODI), and T20 cricket, known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling prowess and tactical bowling acumen. After his playing career, he has expanded into coaching roles, bringing expert mentoring and bowling strategy to the Gujarat Diamonds.

Advertisement

The Gujarat Diamonds franchise is owned by Meenakshi Aggarwal, whose vision and support have been instrumental in assembling a balanced and formidable squad for the team's inaugural season in the BCL.

BCL Season 2 - Tournament Overview

League: Big Cricket League - Season 2

Format: Pro-Am T20 Cricket

Dates: 11th March - 22nd March 2026

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Stadium, Greater Noida

This edition of the Big Cricket League promises thrilling cricketing action, heightened competition, and unparalleled exposure for both international and emerging talent in a professional setting, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts