Gujarat Diamonds unveil squad for Big Cricket League season 2

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Gujarat Diamonds have announced its official entry into the Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2, set to take place from March 11 to March 22, 2026, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Stadium, Greater Noida.

The world's first Pro-Am cricket league offers a unique platform where seasoned international professionals share the field with promising amateur talent in an electrifying T20 competition, according to a release.

In its debut season, Gujarat Diamonds has strategically strengthened its roster by selecting a mix of international, IPL, and first-class experienced players during the BCL auction.

The selected players bring diverse skills, leadership, and competitive experience to the franchise: Upul Tharanga, Jesal Karla, Christopher Mpofu, Asela Gunaratne, Sarul Kanwar, and Isuru Udana. These key signings demonstrate the franchise's commitment to excellence and competitive cricketing depth.

Leading the team is Dhammika Prasad, the former Sri Lankan international fast bowler. Prasad enjoyed a distinguished career representing Sri Lanka in Test, One Day International (ODI), and T20 cricket, known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling prowess and tactical bowling acumen. After his playing career, he has expanded into coaching roles, bringing expert mentoring and bowling strategy to the Gujarat Diamonds.

The Gujarat Diamonds franchise is owned by Meenakshi Aggarwal, whose vision and support have been instrumental in assembling a balanced and formidable squad for the team's inaugural season in the BCL.

BCL Season 2 - Tournament Overview

League: Big Cricket League - Season 2

Format: Pro-Am T20 Cricket

Dates: 11th March - 22nd March 2026

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Stadium, Greater Noida

This edition of the Big Cricket League promises thrilling cricketing action, heightened competition, and unparalleled exposure for both international and emerging talent in a professional setting, the release said. (ANI)

