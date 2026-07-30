Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi inaugurates Amdavad Experience Centre in Glasgow, steps up outreach for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday inaugurated the Amdavad Experience Centre in Glasgow, an initiative aimed at showcasing Ahmedabad's sporting infrastructure, culture and readiness to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

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Sanghavi was also seen participating in a Garba performance alongside officials from Scotland and the Commonwealth Games movement during the launch event, highlighting Gujarat's cultural heritage before an international audience.

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As part of his engagements in Glasgow, Sanghavi also met officials from the British Council to discuss collaboration and knowledge exchange in education and culture as Gujarat accelerates preparations for hosting the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

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Sharing details of the meeting on X, Sanghavi wrote, "An insightful interaction with the British Council focused on knowledge exchange in education and culture; we discussed best practices to support Gujarat's preparations for hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Looking forward to stronger partnerships ahead."

His visit comes as Gujarat intensifies its international outreach during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, seeking to strengthen partnerships with global sporting bodies and institutions ahead of Ahmedabad hosting the Games in 2030.

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Earlier on Tuesday, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Games, Sanghavi said the Amdavad Experience Centre had been conceived as a platform to present the city's sporting ecosystem and infrastructure to international stakeholders.

The outreach activities coincided with another successful day for India's athletes at the Glasgow Games. At the end of Day 7, India had won 15 medals -- three gold, nine silver and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

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