Gujarat Giants set sights on strong WPL 2026 push

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): With the fourth season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) starting on January 9, the Gujarat Giants are heading into WPL 2026 with renewed confidence and clear intent. After a breakthrough playoff run last year, the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise is now focused on consistency and taking the next competitive leap, as per a release.

At a pre-season media interaction in Mumbai today, players, coaching staff and team leadership outlined their approach for the season ahead. Present at the event were captain Ashleigh Gardner, Kashvee Gautam, Women's World Cup winner Renuka Singh, head coach Michael Klinger, fielding coach Sarah Taylor and Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline.

The Giants will open their WPL 2026 campaign on January 10 against UP Warriorz. They will play their first four matches in Navi Mumbai before moving to Vadodara from January 19 for the final leg of the league stage.

After making their home debut in Vadodara last season, the team will once again return to the venue, eager to play in front of their growing Giants Army. With a squad that blends proven international performers and exciting Indian talent, the franchise is targeting another playoff qualification and a deeper run in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "As a captain, balance is the key, not just in terms of skills, but in bringing together international players and Indian players. It can be a challenge at times, but having good people around you makes a big difference. A lot of the work is done before game one, building trust, understanding each other and making sure everyone feels confident when we step onto the field. I try to embrace the culture because it makes the experience more enjoyable and easier," as quoted from a release.

Head coach Michael Klinger added, "The biggest takeaway from last year was that the games we played really well in were the ones where we did the little things right, whether that was in the field, with the bat or with the ball. We have match-winners throughout the squad, and when we consistently outdid the opposition in those small but important moments, we won games."

Women's World Cup Winner Renuka Singh, said, "The focus is clear, we want to win the trophy. We have a great team, and personally my aim is to excel in my responsibilities and continue playing with a strong mentality. WPL has evolved over the years, we are getting a lot of recognition and we just want to continue giving our best."

Sarah Taylor, fielding coach said, "Fielding has become a crucial part of the modern game, and my approach is to bring an aggressive mindset to it. We push standards through challenging drills and make sure everyone buys into the intensity required at the international level. The more players are exposed to those standards, the better it is not just for the team, but for the game as a whole."

Kashvee Gautam added, "My mindset is to go out there and perform for the team. Whether it's bowling, batting or fielding, the focus is always on making an impact and providing breakthroughs when the team needs it. A lot changed for me after the WPL, including earning my India call-up, and bowling to international players in training and matches has helped make things easier. I just want to contribute in every way possible and make an impact for the team."

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "The progress we made in 2025 gives us confidence that we are moving in the right direction as a franchise. Our focus remains on staying humble off the field while being aggressive and competitive on it. This squad reflects our belief in combining world-class experience with Indian talent and creating an environment where players can grow and express themselves. We're excited about what this group can achieve together in WPL 2026."

Gujarat Giants squad for WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni. (ANI)

