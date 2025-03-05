Gujarat: MoS Raksha Khadse graces Australia-India Sports Excellence forum

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, inaugurated the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

The two-day forum is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at strengthening sports cooperation between the two nations.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and other dignitaries were also present at the event, a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated.

Australian elite sports decision-makers, Indian and Australian sporting institutions, higher education providers, and industry stakeholders were present in the morning session. The forum's main aim is to explore opportunities for collaboration in Olympic and Paralympic bids, talent development, sports science, and event management.

MoS Raksha Khadse emphasized the growing partnership between India and Australia in sports beyond cricket and hockey, highlighting talent development, private sector engagement, sports science, and trade in sporting industries as key areas of cooperation.

"A passion for sports is a common thread that connects India and Australia. Through this historic forum, we are expanding this partnership beyond cricket and hockey into elite athlete development, sports infrastructure, and investment in sporting industries. India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics reflects our nation's growing strength and commitment to sports," she said.

"With initiatives like Khelo India, TOPS, Fit India and ASMITA, we are working to build a robust sporting ecosystem under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," added the Minister.

The forum is designed to leverage Australian expertise in sports development and introduce best practices to India as it works towards its 2036 Olympics and Paralympics bid.

Discussions are centered around elite talent development, major sporting event management, diversity and inclusion, developmental pathways from grassroot level to elite level and sports science.

The key objectives include knowledge sharing on the Olympic and Paralympic Games organization, strengthening ties between Indian and Australian educational and sporting institutions, encouraging corporate investment and trade in sports-related industries, enhancing athlete performance through advanced sports science and technology and building a roadmap for the future, as stated in the release.

Highlighting Gujarat as a growing hub for sports infrastructure, Raksha Khadse expressed confidence in India's vision to become a sporting superpower.

"I am confident that exchanges like this will contribute toward making India, that is Bharat, a global sporting force. The culture of sports will continue to grow, and with strong partnerships, we will develop world-class infrastructure and training facilities," she mentioned.

The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum marks a significant step forward in India's journey towards building a stronger, more competitive sports ecosystem, with Australia as a key strategic partner, the release stated.

A set of recommendations will be formulated to guide India-Australia sports cooperation.

This includes fostering closer working relationships between sporting institutions, strengthening higher education collaborations, and supporting India's long-term Olympic and Paralympic strategy with Australian expertise. (ANI)

