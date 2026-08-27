Gujarat prisons and correctional department clinches DGP Cup 2026-27 Wrestling Cluster Championship

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration Department put up an impressive performance at the DGP Cup 2026-27 Wrestling Cluster Competition held at the Nadiad Sports Complex, winning a total of 13 medals and securing the Champion Trophy.

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A total of 22 teams from across Gujarat participated in the competition, which witnessed spirited contests in wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, arm wrestling, and boxing, according to a release.

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The Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Department dominated the medal tally with six gold medals, six silver medals, and one bronze medal, earning the overall championship title and bringing laurels to the department.

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In wrestling, Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Department athletes delivered a strong performance. Captain Raghubhai Patel and Divya S. Chauhan won gold medals, while Tarunsingh V. Dahiya and Nagabhai R. Karangiya secured silver medals. Mahirhasan M. Shaikh also represented the department in the wrestling event.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Mahipalsingh D. Mori clinched a gold medal, while captain Raghubhai Patel added a silver to the department's tally.

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The department also displayed its strength in arm wrestling, with Tarunsingh Vikramsingh Dahiya winning gold. MahmadMansur M. Mansuri, Dharmisthaben D. Vala, and Mahirhasan M. Shaikh secured silver medals, while Nagabhai R. Karangiya won bronze.

In boxing, Nikulbhai S. Thakor won a gold medal, further strengthening the department's overall medal tally. (ANI)

Congratulating the contingent on their historic victory, DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Dr K.L.N. Rao said, "This outstanding victory is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and relentless hard work of our personnel. Excelling across multiple combat sports and securing the overall Championship Trophy brings immense pride to the entire department. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the medal winners and participants for their remarkable sporting spirit and commitment to physical excellence."

The combined performance across disciplines helped the Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Department secure the DGP Cup 2026-27 Wrestling Cluster Champion Trophy.

The achievement reflects the department's growing emphasis on sports and physical fitness among its personnel. The outstanding performance by its athletes has brought recognition to the Gujarat Prisons Department at the state-level sporting event. (ANI)

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