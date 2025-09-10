DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Gujarat Sports Minister unveils jersey for Asian Aquatic Championship

Gujarat Sports Minister unveils jersey for Asian Aquatic Championship

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): Gujarat Minister of Home, Youth, Sports and Cultural Activities on Tuesday unveiled the official jersey of the Indian swimming contingent for the upcoming 11th edition of the Asian Aquatic Championship at a ceremony held in Gandhinagar.

Advertisement

The minister was joined by India's top swimmers, including Arjuna Awardee and double Olympian Sajan Prakash, double Olympian Srihari Nataraj, 2023 Asian Games swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page, Dhinidhi Desinghu, the youngest member of the Indian team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a release said.

Monal Choksi, Secretary, Swimming Federation of India, along with other federation officials, was also present, as per a press release.

Advertisement

"Unveiling the jersey for the Asian Aquatic Championship is a proud moment not just for our swimmers, but for the entire nation. India will host this landmark event for the first time, and it is our chance to showcase both our sporting talent and our world-class facilities. I would like to take this chance to wish our athletes the best of luck, I am certain they will make us proud."

The minister interacted with India's top swimmers and Olympians and promised to offer them wholehearted support from the state government towards their goal to put India on the global map in swimming. To mark the occasion, the swimmers personally autographed the jersey and presented it to the minister as a token of their appreciation.

Advertisement

"The launch of the jersey feels even more special with India set to host the tournament. Competing on home soil is both an honour and a responsibility, and we believe it will bring out the very best in our athletes," Chokshi said.

The Asian Aquatic Championship will be held from September 28 to October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad and will be hosted at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built to Olympic specifications. As the continent's premier swimming competition, around 900 athletes from 28 Asian countries will take part in swimming, water polo, diving and artistic swimming events. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts