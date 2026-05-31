Gujarat sprinter Kajal Vaja bags silver medal at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI): Gujarat's rising sprint star Kajal Vaja has once again demonstrated that determination, discipline, and relentless hard work can propel athletes from humble beginnings to the international podium.

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The 19-year-old sprinter from Chorwad village in Junagadh district played a pivotal role in India's silver medal-winning performance in the women's 4x100m relay at the 22nd Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Sunday, according to a press release.

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Representing India alongside Bhavna (Tamil Nadu), Arti (Haryana), and Nipam (Uttar Pradesh), Kajal helped the quartet clock an impressive 45.05 seconds to claim the silver medal while rewriting the national U-20 record. The Indian team surpassed the previous national mark of 45.08 seconds, showcasing exceptional speed, teamwork, and baton exchanges on the continental stage.

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Kajal's achievement is particularly inspiring considering her modest background. Her father, Hirabhai Vaja, works as a farm labourer in coastal Chorwad village in Junagadh district. Despite financial challenges, Kajal remained focused on her athletics career and made significant sacrifices to pursue her sporting ambitions.

Determined to give her best on the track, she took a drop year in Class 12 to focus on her training and preparation for the competition, and her dedication ultimately paid off.

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"Kajal showed a passion for sports from her school days and consistently excelled in competitions," recalled her uncle, Manthan Dabhi.

Her coach, Shivam Upadhyay, attributes the achievement to Kajal's unwavering commitment to training and her hunger for excellence.

"Kajal is one of the most promising young sprinters in the country. She has represented Gujarat with distinction and won numerous medals in the 100m, 200m, and relay events. Her discipline, confidence, and competitive mindset set her apart. She approaches every training session with complete dedication and always strives to improve her performance," he said.

Kajal's silver medal in Hong Kong adds to an already impressive resume. Earlier, she won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Ranchi. She also holds the national U-20 record in the 60m event.

In March this year, Kajal struck gold at the First Indoor Open Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, where she set a national record in the 60m sprint with a timing of 7.50 seconds, further cementing her reputation as one of India's brightest sprinting prospects.

Her sporting journey began through the School Programme of the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG). She later joined the District Level Sports School (DLSS) in Kodinar in 2019, where her talent was nurtured systematically. Recognising her potential, she was selected for the High-Performance Centre (HPC) in Nadiad in 2023, where she continues to receive advanced training and support.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated Kajal and the Indian relay team on their outstanding performance.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, we are committed to providing every facility required for our sportspersons to achieve their global dreams. Kajal's achievement is a proud moment for Gujarat and the nation," Sanghavi said.

Kajal's success comes close on the heels of another stellar performance by a Gujarat athlete at the same championship, where Rahul Jakhar won the decathlon gold medal while setting a new national record.

With her remarkable work ethic, record-breaking performances, and growing list of international achievements, Kajal Vaja continues to emerge as one of India's most exciting young sprint talents, carrying Gujarat's sporting aspirations onto the continental stage. (ANI)

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