 Gujarat Titans brace for Mumbai Indians storm : The Tribune India

Gujarat Titans brace for Mumbai Indians storm

Upbeat Mumbai take on Gujarat Titans for a place in final

Gujarat Titans brace for Mumbai Indians storm

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to play an impactful knock against Gujarat Titans. PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, May 25

Akash Madhwal’s breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator will fill Mumbai Indians with confidence as they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 here tomorrow.

Mumbai, riding on the magical figures of 5/5 produced by Madhwal at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday night, knocked out Lucknow with an 81-run win.

MI’s Akash Madhwal has another challenge to look forward to in form of GT’s Shubman Gill. PTI

The massive victory was a warning to the rivals that they could lift their game even in the absence of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and batting mainstay Tilak Varma.

Mumbai pride themselves on thriving when the odds are stacked against them, something they have done throughout the season. Having finished last in the previous edition, Rohit Sharma’s team has managed to remain in contention for a sixth IPL title even with limited resources.

The likes of Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David have responded well to the challenges and now form the backbone of the batting department, with the young Nehal Wadhera also making a huge impact.

It will be a stern test for Gujarat’s bowling attack, led by Mohammad Shami (26 wickets), to get the better of Mumbai’s batsmen.

Gujarat, who were outclassed in Qualifier 1 by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, will have one last chance to get themselves together in their bid to qualify for their second IPL final on the trot.

It will be imperative for the holders that their batting clicks in unison as Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar have done most of the heavy lifting with the bat in the last few games.

Gill might have had an off-day against Chennai, but his two centuries in the closing stages of the league round make him the biggest threat for Mumbai. With 722 runs at an average of 55.53, the India batter has 421 runs and is just eight runs short of going past RCB’s Faf du Plessis to finish with most runs in this IPL. — PTI

Mumbai Indians peaking at right time, feels Green

Chennai: Cameron Green is finally justifying his Rs 17.5 crore billing just when Mumbai Indians needed him the most and is happy that his team is now a step away from the summit clash of the IPL after initial struggles. Having pummelled Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator, Mumbai face Gujarat Titans to decide Chennai Super Kings’ opposition in Sunday’s final. Green in fact said even skipper Rohit Sharma told newcomers in dressing room that the five-time champions are slow starters.

“Obviously, all experience that he (Rohit) has got for India and in IPL, he kind of knows. I think MI never won the first game of IPL and he tries to mention that to us,” Green said. “We obviously had a slow kind of start but you want to obviously start peaking at this time of the year, you don’t want to be playing good cricket and slowing down now but peaking at right time,” the giant Australian, who has scored 262 runs and taken six wickets, said. For him, the easiest job in the world is to bat alongside Suryakumar Yadav. “I think it’s probably the easiest job batting with him. You got to get him on strike, that’s the plan. And if you get a loose ball, you hit it.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

2
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

5
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police block 1.8 lakh SIM cards activated on forged papers

7
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan hugs young boy amid tight security, 'most misunderstood superstar' say fans: Watch

9
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

10
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Rs 75 coin to be launched by PM Modi on inauguration of new Parliament building

Rs 75 coin to be launched by PM Modi on inauguration of new Parliament building

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit

Austin will visit New Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...

A large number of Indians among ‘documented dreamers’ in US who face uncertain future

A large number of Indians among 'documented dreamers' in US who face uncertain future

Urge US lawmakers to pass America’s Children Act

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

The panel had said that the country's import duties on certa...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment