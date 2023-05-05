Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets

PTI

Jaipur, May 5

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Batting first, RR lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 118 in front of their home crowd, with skipper Sanju Samson making a 20-ball 30.

For GT, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned excellent figures of 3/14 in his full quota of four overs while Noor Ahmad claimed 2/25 in his three overs.

In reply, GT completed the chase of 119 with as many as 37 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 118 all out in 17.5 overs (Sanju Samson 30; Rashid Khan 3/14).

Gujarat Titans: 119/1 in 13.5 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 41 not out, Shubman Gill 36, Hardik Pandya 39 not out).

