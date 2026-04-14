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Home / Sports / Gujarat Titans issue ticket advisory for rescheduled match against Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans issue ticket advisory for rescheduled match against Chennai Super Kings

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ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 14 (ANI): Following the revised schedule announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans have issued a ticket advisory for the rescheduled fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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BCCI on Monday announced a revision in the schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the April 26 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad and their reverse fixture on May 21 being allotted to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

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This has been done keeping in mind the Municipal Corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026

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"Gujarat Titans remain committed to a fan-first approach by offering flexibility to those who have already booked tickets to support the team. Keeping fans at the heart of every decision, the franchise is focused on ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all. Fans who booked their tickets via BookMyShow will receive an SMS and/or WhatsApp message and/or email with two options: retain tickets for the new date or opt for a full refund, which will be credited within 8-10 business days," GT statement said.

"The deadline to respond is April 20 at 12 PM. If no response is received, tickets will be considered retained. For physical tickets, refunds will be processed only after the successful return of the physical tickets. Detailed instructions on how to return physical tickets will be shared on April 21 onwards by BookMyShow via SMS, Email & WhatsApp. All ticket holders are requested to review the communication and respond within the timeline," it added.

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GT is at the sixth spot in the points table with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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