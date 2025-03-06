Gujarat Titans kick off IPL 2025 season with ticket sales going live on March 5

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6 (ANI): With excitement building up for another high-octane season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are welcoming fans and spectators for their home matches at the world's largest stadium-- the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Gujarat franchise has announced online tickets to go live starting Wednesday, March 5. District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner, and fans can purchase tickets online on the Gujarat Titans (GT) App and the District App, as per the Gujarat Titans press release.

Building on the spirit of the state of Gujarat and the love and support from a growing global fanbase, the Gujarat Titans are set for another exciting season with their home matches in Ahmedabad. The first phase of ticketing will be live for online purchase, where fans and sports lovers will be able to grab their desired spots. The team is taking measures to make the ticket booking experience seamless and will categorically announce the availability of offline tickets soon.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said as quoted by GT press release, "Fans are the backbone of any team, and to ensure that they have a wholesome experience is a priority. Since the time we started playing at our home stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, we have given utmost attention to how we can enhance the match-viewing experience for fans and spectators. Last year, we had over 90% of the tickets being purchased online and delivered to our fans at home. As the 2025 season is set to commence, we have come up with a multi-modal ticketing system that will give our fans a seamless experience from getting their tickets to enjoying their time at the stadium. They will be assisted with all the necessary facilities, from ticketing to other exciting in-stadium activities, in a phase-wise manner so that they have ease of access and can come in large numbers while bringing the quintessential #AavaDe spirit to the stadium."

The Gujarat Titans are all set to welcome fans back to their home ground for another thrilling season of high-energy cricket and ensure that ticket purchasing is seamless, convenient, and accessible through digital platforms.

Playing at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Gujarat Titans have garnered a strong fan base throughout their home matches in previous seasons. With the 2025 season on the cards, the Gujarat Titans will play their first home match against the Punjab Kings on March 25. (ANI)

