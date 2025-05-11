DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Gujarat Titans maintain focus amid IPL 2025 suspension

Gujarat Titans maintain focus amid IPL 2025 suspension

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their operations as usual. The current table-toppers have maintained their training routine even though the tournament was suspended on May 9 due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, as per ESPNcricinfo.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Despite the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their operations as usual. The current table-toppers have maintained their training routine even though the tournament was suspended on May 9 due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Following the suspension, many overseas players and coaching staff departed India within 24 hours. However, the Titans remained the only team not to fully disband, with only their overseas players Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee returning to England and South Africa, respectively. Most of the squad and support staff stayed in Ahmedabad, the franchise's home city, to continue training at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced on Saturday evening, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Sunday that the board would "announce the date of IPL's restart" once they consult with all stakeholders and government authorities.

Advertisement

Gujarat is currently leading the points table, with eight wins from 11 games, tied with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but ahead on net run rate. Of their remaining three fixtures, two are at home against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the other scheduled for Delhi against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Titans' openers, B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, occupy the second and third spots in the Orange Cap standings, both having scored over 500 runs, trailing only Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav. In the Purple Cap race, GT's fast bowler Prasidh Krishna leads with 20 wickets. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper