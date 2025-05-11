Gujarat Titans maintain focus amid IPL 2025 suspension

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): Despite the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) have continued their operations as usual. The current table-toppers have maintained their training routine even though the tournament was suspended on May 9 due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Following the suspension, many overseas players and coaching staff departed India within 24 hours. However, the Titans remained the only team not to fully disband, with only their overseas players Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee returning to England and South Africa, respectively. Most of the squad and support staff stayed in Ahmedabad, the franchise's home city, to continue training at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced on Saturday evening, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Sunday that the board would "announce the date of IPL's restart" once they consult with all stakeholders and government authorities.

Gujarat is currently leading the points table, with eight wins from 11 games, tied with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but ahead on net run rate. Of their remaining three fixtures, two are at home against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the other scheduled for Delhi against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Titans' openers, B Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, occupy the second and third spots in the Orange Cap standings, both having scored over 500 runs, trailing only Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav. In the Purple Cap race, GT's fast bowler Prasidh Krishna leads with 20 wickets. (ANI)

