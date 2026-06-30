Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 30 (ANI): Gujarat's young volleyball star Rajal Vala (16) has been named captain of the Indian U-18 Women's Volleyball Team for the 16th AVC Asian Women's U-18 Volleyball Championship, to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from July 1 to 7, 2026.

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Rajal Vala, Arpita Vadher, and Foram Kagathara from Gujarat have been selected to represent India in the prestigious continental championship. All three players are trainees at the High-Performance Centre of the Sports Authority of Gujarat in Nadiad, reflecting the state's sustained commitment to nurturing sporting talent, according to a press release from the Gujarat CMO.

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A resident of Sarakhadi village in Kodinar taluka of Gir Somnath district, Rajal will lead the Indian team as it takes on some of Asia's strongest youth volleyball teams.

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Arpita Vadher (17) is from Vavdi village in Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath district, while Foram Kagathara (17) hails from Amreli. All three players have been training under the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) and earned their places in the national squad following the selection trials conducted by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI).

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated the three Gujarat players on their selection to the Indian team and extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for a successful campaign in the championship.

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In a post on X, DyCM Sanghavi said, "A proud moment for Gujarat! Congratulations to Rajal Vala on being named Captain of India's U-18 Women's Volleyball Team for the AVC Asian Championship 2026 in Thailand. Best wishes to Rajal Vala, Arpita Vadher, and Foram Kagathara, who will proudly represent India on the continental stage. May Team India achieve new heights of success!"

Earlier, the VFI had shortlisted a core group of 24 promising players from across the country for the national coaching camp before finalising the squad for the championship. The inclusion of three players from Gujarat--including the team captain--highlights the state's growing prominence in producing volleyball talent at the national level.

Organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), the biennial championship will feature 16 national teams competing for the continental title. The tournament will also serve as Asia's qualifying event for the 2027 FIVB Girls' U-19 Volleyball World Championship, with the top four teams earning qualification.

India will be aiming for a strong performance in Thailand as it seeks a top-four finish and a berth in the 2027 FIVB Girls' U-19 Volleyball World Championship. The selection of three players from Gujarat underscores the state's growing contribution to Indian volleyball and its emergence as a strong talent hub for the sport. (ANI)

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