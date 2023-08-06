Gukesh’s rise draws praise from Anand

PTI

New Delhi, August 5

India chess legend Viswanathan Anand today described Grandmaster D Gukesh overtaking him as the highest-rated Indian player in the FIDE rankings as a “historic” achievement and said the teenager is spearheading the country’s rise in the sport.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old posted a win over Azerbaijan’s Misratdin Iskandarov in a second round match of the World Cup in Baku to overtake his idol Anand in live world (FIDE) rankings.

The latest gain of 2.5 points took Gukesh’s live rating to 2755.9, while Anand’s is 2754.0. As a result, Gukesh became India’s No. 1 ranked chess player and replaced Anand as the world No. 9 in the live rankings while Anand slipped to 10th.

“Obviously, it is a historic day for Indian chess, what Gukesh has achieved. Even though I have been semi-retired for a couple of years, still to lose a spot you have held for 37 years is historic. I have to admit that,” Anand said. “There is no sign that he is ready to stop, that is fantastic news for us,” said the five-time world champion.

#Chess