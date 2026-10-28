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Home / Sports / Gulf Giants sign Akeal Hosein as wild-card pick for ILT20 season 5

Gulf Giants sign Akeal Hosein as wild-card pick for ILT20 season 5

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ANI
Updated At : 07:57 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have signed West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein as their wild-card pick for Season 5 of the International League T20 (ILT20), adding an experienced international bowler to their squad ahead of the tournament, according to a press release.

Hosein has taken 281 wickets in more than 300 T20 matches, including 95 wickets in over 100 T20 Internationals. His best figures in the format are 5/11. Known for his accuracy and control, the left-arm spinner offers the Giants another option in the middle overs, where his ability to restrict scoring can be particularly valuable.

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He is also familiar with the ILT20, having played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates. In 29 appearances in the competition, he has claimed 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.10, with best figures of 4/23. That experience should help him settle quickly into the Giants’ bowling plans for the new season.

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Hosein expressed excitement about joining Gulf Giants for the upcoming ILT20 season, saying he hopes to use his experience, make an impact with the ball and help the team achieve success.

“I’m delighted to join the Gulf Giants for the upcoming ILT20 season. It’s an exciting competition with a strong mix of international talent, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s ambitions. I hope to bring my experience to the group, make an impact with the ball and help the Giants put together a successful campaign,” he said.

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Simon Helmot, Head Coach, Gulf Giants, said: “Akeal is an experienced international spinner who understands the demands of T20 cricket and has performed consistently across different leagues. His accuracy, control and ability to manage the middle overs will be valuable additions to our bowling attack. He also knows the ILT20 well, which is an advantage as we prepare for the season. We’re pleased to have him on board and look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

Hosein’s inclusion adds another experienced international player to a Gulf Giants squad featuring established T20 performers and emerging talent. The franchise will begin its Season 5 campaign when the tournament gets underway on November 21, 2026.

The fifth edition of the ILT20 will conclude on December 20, 2026.

Gulf Giants Squad for DP World ILT20 Season 5:

Akeal Hosein, Alick Athanaze, Alzarri Joseph, Awais Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, Curtis Campher, David Miller, David Wiese, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Razzaq, Heinrich Klaasen, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Imtiaz Khan, Liam Livingstone, Matiullah Khan, Meet Bhavsar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sagar Kalyan, Shamar Joseph, Shubham Ranjane, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wahidullah Zadran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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