Gulveer and other athletes express their delight after Asian Athletics Championships

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Indian athletes showcased grit, determination, and talent at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships held in Gumi, South Korea, finishing second in the overall medal tally behind China. With a total of 24 medals, 8 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze, India made a strong statement on the continental stage.

Advertisement

One of the standout performers for India was Gulveer Singh, who etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to win two gold medals in this edition of the championships. The 26-year-old Army athlete clinched the 10,000m gold on the opening day and followed it up with a resounding victory in the 5,000m.

"I am very happy after returning home. My next challenge is the World Championship," said Gulveer to ANI, who proved his dominance in long-distance running.

Advertisement

Another golden performance came from 18-year-old high jumper Pooja Singh, who scaled a personal best of 1.89m to win India's third gold medal of the tournament. Her jump not only secured the top podium spot but also marked a significant breakthrough in her young career.

"I am feeling very happy, I am feeling proud as I won gold for India," Pooja said, beaming with joy.

Advertisement

"How much we need to do, what we need to do, what kind of performance we need to give, I try to give my best," she added.

Her coach, Balwan Singh, praised her resilience, "She belongs to a small village in Parta, Fatehabad district of Haryana. She's continuing her training there. From coming out of there, she came to this level."

He added, "She is the youngest Indian to win a medal in the Asian Athletics Championship. Our next targets are the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games."

Sachin Yadav, on his international debut, bagged the silver medal in javelin throw, registering a personal and season best of 85.16m, finishing just behind Pakistan's Olympic star Arshad Nadeem (86.40m).

"I am happy to compete with Arshad Nadeem. It's okay, I will try to do well in the next competition and I believe I can beat him," said Sachin.

Despite the cold weather conditions, his mindset remained clear, "My mindset was to do well."

In the triple jump, Pravin Chitravel leapt to 16.90m to earn the silver medal.

"I am really happy to get a medal. My next target is the World Championship in Tokyo. Training is going well and I'm feeling confident," said Chitravel, who has consistently performed on the international stage.

Yoonus Shah, competing in the 1500m, won a bronze in his first senior Asian Championship.

"I am feeling very happy, this was my first senior Asian Championship competition. I will try to do better and will get that gold. I did well, I brought Bronze, I felt really good," he said.

Servin Sebastian, who opened India's medal tally in Gumi, earned a bronze in the 20km race walk event.

"I am happy and proud that I brought a medal for my country. This is my first international medal and the feeling is very good," he said, adding that he is now eyeing a strong performance at the World Championship. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)