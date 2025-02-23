Gulveer shatters 13-second barrier, qualifies for World Championships

Gulveer Singh made history by becoming the first Indian to run under 13 seconds in the 5,000-meter competition. The Army man, who previously won a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Olympics, also set a new outdoor national record.

Competing at the Terrier DMR Challenge indoor competition in Boston on February night, the Army man finished fourth and achieved the automatic qualifying standard to take part at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Gulveer Singh clocked an impressive time of 12:59.77 seconds that incidentally also bettered his indoor record. Further, Gulveer bettered the Asian indoor record of 13:08.41s set by Thailand’s Kieran Tuntivate in 2022.

Gulveer set his personal best in the 5,000m (outdoor) which was also the national last year when he recorded 13:11.82s. The same year he clocked 27:14.88 to register the national mark in the 10,000m (outdoor).

The gold medal was won by USA’s Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker sprinted who clocked the winning time of 12:57.82 while Cooper Teare finished second with a timing of 12:57.97s. Jack Rayner won the bronze.

Gulveer was elated with the timing. “My goal on Friday in Boston was to improve my personal best in the 5,000m race. I am happy that I have achieved a new record during the race,” Gulveer told the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) over the phone from Boston.

The 26-year-old was also happy that he has now bettered the 2025 Tokyo World Athletics Championships automatic qualification time of 13:01.00 for the 5,000m race.

“My goal was to do my personal best in the race on Friday. I am very happy that I have achieved the automatic entry standard for the World Championships in September,” the Asian Games bronze medallist added.