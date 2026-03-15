DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Gulveer Singh breaks national record at New York City Half Marathon 2026

Gulveer Singh breaks national record at New York City Half Marathon 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): India's star distance runner, Gulveer Singh, improved the national men's half-marathon (21km) record in New York on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) release, the 27-year-old army runner clocked 59:42 to finish third at the New York City Half Marathon 2026.

Advertisement

Adriaan Wildschutt of South Africa was first with a time of 59:30, followed by Moroccan-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi, whose time was 59:41.

Advertisement

The previous national record of 1:00:30 was set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable in 2020 at the Delhi Half Marathon.

Singh is the first Indian distance runner to hold multiple national records, ranging from the 3,000m track to the 25km road race. The Asian Games medallist also holds the men's 5,000m and 10,000m track records.

Advertisement

Singh had a good run at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m track races. This year, he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in September. "I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," he said.

The army runner is currently based out of Colorado Springs in the USA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts