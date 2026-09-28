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Home / Sports / Gulveer Singh clocks personal best to win silver in men's 1500m at Asian Games 2026

Gulveer Singh clocks personal best to win silver in men's 1500m at Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 28 (ANI): Indian athlete Gulveer Singh clinched the silver medal in the men's 1500m at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, clocking a personal best (PB) of 3:36.72 in the final, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Gulveer stayed in contention throughout the 12-man final before producing a strong kick in the last lap to secure the silver medal.

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Japan's Kazuto Iizawa won the gold medal with a Games Record time of 3:36.35, while another Japanese athlete, Nagiya Mori, claimed the bronze medal after clocking 3:37.92.

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Gulveer finished just 0.37 seconds behind Iizawa's Games Record mark and more than a second ahead of Mori to secure the silver.

Another Indian athlete, Yoonus Shah, finished ninth in the final with a time of 3:43.88.

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Gulveer's silver medal marked an improvement for India in the men's 1500m at the Asian Games, with the country having won a bronze medal in the event at the previous edition.

The 3:36.72 timing also marked a personal best for Gulveer, who produced a career-best performance on the biggest stage to secure a place on the podium.

The result added another athletics medal to India's tally at the Asian Games, with Gulveer standing on the podium after a strong finish against the Japanese duo.

Notably, this is Gulveer Singh’s second silver medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. He had earlier won silver in the men’s 10,000m on Friday, clocking 28:29.38 to finish behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who clinched gold with a time of 28:27.51.

With Gulveer’s latest silver, India's medal tally has now risen to 41 medals, comprising four gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze, with the country currently placed 12th in the medal standings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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