DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Gulveer Singh scripts history with India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in men's 10,000m

Gulveer Singh scripts history with India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in men's 10,000m

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:03 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, producing a sensational run to clinch silver at the 2026 edition in Glasgow on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Clocking 27:49.78, Gulveer delivered a tactically astute race before unleashing a blistering final-lap sprint to secure second place behind Australia's Ky Robinson. Isle of Man's David Mullarkey claimed bronze as traditional distance-running giants Kenya and Uganda were surprisingly kept off the podium, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

The silver medal ended India's long wait for success in one of the Commonwealth Games' most demanding track events. Before Gulveer's breakthrough, no Indian had ever finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m in Commonwealth Games history.

Advertisement

Competing under rainy conditions in Glasgow, Gulveer remained patient for much of the race, staying with the leading pack without expending unnecessary energy. As the bell rang for the final lap, the Indian was running in third position before producing a devastating finishing burst to overtake one rival and seal a historic silver medal.

The result marked another landmark achievement for the national record holder, who has emerged as India's leading long-distance runner in recent years.

Advertisement

Gulveer's medal was India's second silver of the day after weightlifter Harjinder Kaur produced a career-best performance in the women's 69kg category.

Harjinder lifted a personal-best 227kg (101kg in snatch and 126kg in clean and jerk) to finish second behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau, who claimed gold with a total of 235kg. The Indian also rewrote the Commonwealth Games snatch record twice during the competition before securing her second consecutive Commonwealth Games medal, having won bronze at Birmingham 2022.

With Gulveer's historic podium finish, India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games climbed to 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts