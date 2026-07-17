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Home / Sports / 'Gun For Glory' quartet gears up for ISSF World Cup challenge in Hangzhou

'Gun For Glory' quartet gears up for ISSF World Cup challenge in Hangzhou

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Hangzhou [China], July 17 (ANI): Four athletes from the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation are set to represent India at the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, China, as they prepare to take on some of the world's finest shooters in one of the season's biggest international competitions.

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Leading the Gun For Glory (GFG) contingent are Olympians Elavenil Valarivan, who will compete in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team events, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, who has been named in the Men's 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions events, according to a press release.

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Joining them are two of the foundation's emerging talents, Sakshi Sunil Padekar (Women's 10m Air Rifle) and Shahu Tushar Mane (Men's 10m Air Rifle), both of whom head into Hangzhou after impressive domestic performances and months of focused preparation at the academy.

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Having spent over three years within the GFG system, Sakshi has emerged as one of India's most promising rifle shooters. A former NCC cadet, she joined the academy with limited technical exposure but has since refined every aspect of her game, from shooting position and equipment management to match execution. Her recent performances, including a National Record, have further underlined her rapid rise.

Looking ahead to Hangzhou, Sakshi said, "My focus is on executing one shot at a time. That's the mindset that has worked for me, and I want to carry the same confidence into the World Cup. We've been working on a few technical aspects over the last few weeks, and I want to trust both my preparation and my instincts during competition. Every tournament is a learning opportunity, and I'm excited to test myself against the world's best."

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Shahu, meanwhile, has been one of India's most consistent rifle shooters over the past few seasons. Introduced to the sport through a summer camp, he has represented India across multiple junior international events before transitioning into the senior circuit. Having trained at GFG for the past two-and-a-half years, he credits the academy with helping him strengthen not just his technical skills but also his mental approach.

"I'm not going into the World Cup with a specific target. When I performed my best recently, I was simply enjoying the sport and staying present, and that's the approach I want to take again. If I follow my routine, stay in the moment and enjoy competing, I know the results will take care of themselves. A medal would be special, but the priority is to perform to my potential," said Shahu, fresh from a National Record-breaking performance in Air Rifle trials.

The ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou will provide another important opportunity for India's next generation of rifle shooters to gain valuable international experience as they continue their preparations for the major championships ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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