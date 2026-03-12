DT
Home / Sports / Gunjan, Radhamani, Chandrika register wins for India on Day 5 of World Boxing Futures Cup

Gunjan, Radhamani, Chandrika register wins for India on Day 5 of World Boxing Futures Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bangkok [Thailand], March 12 (ANI): The Indian Youth boxing team recorded a series of strong performances on the fifth day of the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, with Gunjan, Radhamani Longjam and Chandrika Pujari registering victories in their respective bouts, according to a press release.

In the morning session, Gunjan (48kg) secured a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland. Radhamani Longjam (57kg) delivered a dominant display, defeating her opponent from Ecuador by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the first round.

However, Prachi (60kg) went down 5-0 to Slovakia, while Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) suffered a 5-0 defeat against Morocco in the men's division.

Later in the evening session, Chandrika Pujari (50kg) added another win to India's tally with a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over the United States.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, providing crucial international exposure and preparation for future global competitions.

The Indian contingent will now look to carry forward the momentum as the tournament progresses toward the final stages.

Earlier on Day 3, Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg) began the day on a positive note for India, registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Latvia to advance in the tournament.

The evening session saw two more convincing wins for the Indian team. L. Ambekar (50kg) secured a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Tajikistan, while Sahil Duhan (60kg) also recorded a commanding 5-0 win against Tajikistan, continuing his strong run in the competition.

Meanwhile, Aman Siwach (65kg) suffered a setback after going down to his opponent from Ukraine by Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the second round.

