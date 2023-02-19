Gunners shake off City hangover

BIRMINGHAM, February 18

With Arsenal's title aspirations in danger, new signing Jorginho came up big for the Gunners.

Jorginho's shot from outside the area in second-half stoppage time bounced against the crossbar and off Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before going into the net to put Arsenal ahead for good in a come-from-behind 4-2 win today that halted a three-game winless streak in the Premier League.

Manchester City fell two points behind Arsenal after being held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. A trademark James Ward-Prowse free-kick earned basement club Southampton a precious three points at Chelsea in a scrappy 1-0 win. — Agencies