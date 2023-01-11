Gunners teach Oxford a lesson

Oxford, January 10

Arsenal set up a fourth-round match with English Premier League title rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford United 3-0.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice after Mohamed Elneny’s opener, with all of the league leader’s goals coming in the space of 13 second-half minutes at an atmospheric Kassam Stadium.

Arsenal will head to Etihad Stadium on the weekend of January 28-29 for the match against City in the last-32 stage of the famous old competition. It will be the first of three games in a three-month span between the top two clubs. — AP