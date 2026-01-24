DT
PT
Home / Sports / Gupuk Lake, a launch pad for Ladakh’s ice skaters

Gupuk Lake, a launch pad for Ladakh’s ice skaters

Adil Akhzer
Leh, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Youngsters skating on the frozen Gupuk Lake in Leh. Tribune photo
Amid the below-zero temperatures in Ladakh, 35-year-old Stanzin has been regularly bringing his four-year-old daughter to the famous Gupuk Lake in Leh to teach her the basics of ice skating.

“I have been bringing her every day for the last two weeks so that she can start learning it. I want to see her represent India one day in ice skating,” Stanzin told The Tribune.

Stanzin is not the only one as ice skating is the most preferred winter sport in Ladakh. Like him, several parents bring their children to the lake, located close to the city. The Gupuk Lake freezes during winter and for years now it has been a great training ground for young ice skaters. In fact, most of the skaters bringing laurels in this sport now started their training at this lake.

Every year during winter, as the water level goes down, the below-zero temperatures completely freeze the small lake. It is then that the lake becomes a major spot for skating and ice hockey practice.

Stanzin Gemichi, a young skater, said she picked up the sport after watching her uncle skate at the lake for many years. “He would bring me here and I developed an interest. I have participated in local tournaments, but one day I will make India proud at international competitions,” she said.

Mohammad Abbas Nordak, a senior coach who heads the ice skating association of Ladakh, told The Tribune that Gupuk Lake has played a major role in the development of most ice skaters from the region.

“Almost all the players who have participated in various national and other top events started at Gupuk Lake,” he said.

He added that Karzoo Pond, which was another place for training, had been closed down a few years back.

“Even I used to practise here when I was a player… Gupuk Lake has a major contribution. It is a place where amateurs become professionals,” he said.

Ladakh sports officials said the lake remains open for winter sports activities till February end or March first week. Recently, the Ladakh sports department constructed an international-standard indoor ice hockey rink in Leh at a cost of around Rs 51 crore. The rink has provisions for year-round training and competitions. A number of matches are being played at the rink in the ongoing 6th Khelo India Winter Games.

Many, however, said that Gupuk Lake would continue to remain the preferred one. “Because of this lake, many players have won medals. We don’t know there might be some kind of fee for the new rink… so Gupuk Lake would always remain the first preference for the locals,” said a parent from the Zanskar region, whose daughter is participating in the Khelo Games.

