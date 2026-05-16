Gurdaspur-born Canadian cricketer Bajwa goes into hiding

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Gurdaspur-born Dilpreet Singh Ponty Bajwa, who skippered Canada in the T20 ICC World Cup held early this year, has allegedly gone into hiding after his name surfaced in a spot-fixing controversy.

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Bajwa came under the lens when he bowled a massive no-ball to Kiwi southpaw Rachin Ravindra when New Zealand was chasing Canada’s total of 173 for 4. He followed it up by bowling a wide ball to the same batsman. The controversy surfaced when the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) aired an investigative documentary- ‘Corruption, Crime and Cricket.’

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In March, after Canada were knocked out of the tournament, Bajwa made a quick visit to Gurdaspur and had visited the government college grounds where he used to train in his formative years. He had also visited Batala, a part of Gurdaspur district, where he had his schooling.

Youngsters were eager to get themselves clicked with the all-rounder when he was in Gurdaspur.

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Accompanied by some friends, the cricketer had gone to meet a senior administration functionary at the latter’s home. Bajwa had requested the officer for an arm’s licence. When asked about the reason for procuring a license, Bajwa remained quiet.

He was, instead, offered security “whenever he visited Gurdaspur.”

Bajwa flew to Canada after his trip to Gurdaspur.

He is now under investigation by the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) over suspected corruption.

PM Narendra Modi had mentioned the cricketer’s name in an episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address apart from highlighting the names of his teammates Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Movva. “The jerseys may belong to another country but hearing their names, you realise they are from our country,” said the PM.