Gurnoor Brar scalps 10 wickets as India A crush Sri Lanka A to seal series win in Galle

Galle [Sri Lanka], July 5 (ANI): Gurnoor Brar delivered a match-defining performance as he ripped through Sri Lanka A, setting up a straightforward 33-run chase for the India A cricket team to complete a 1-0 series win in the unofficial Test series in Galle on Sunday.

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Brar claimed six wickets in the second innings after taking four in the first, finishing with exceptional match figures of 10 for 145, comfortably the best of his early first-class career. Sri Lanka A, resuming their second innings 177 runs behind, were bowled out for 209, leaving India A to wrap up the victory without any trouble.

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India A resumed the day at 541 for 8 in their first innings, powered by a commanding 168 from B Sai Sudharsan and valuable half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Saransh Jain, who was batting alongside Yash Thakur.

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Their innings ended shortly after when Thakur was dismissed as the fifth wicket of left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha, bringing a close to a dominant effort. Ruturaj Gaikwad did not return to bat after retiring hurt on the third day, as India A's commanding total set the tone for the rest of the match.

Then Brar took over, although he had support from Aaqib Nabi and Yash Thakur, who picked up a wicket each as Sri Lanka A slipped to 49 for 4 by the start of the 11th over. Captain Sahan Arachchige, the first-innings centurion, was among the early dismissals as the innings unravelled.

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Sri Lanka A's resistance, however, came almost entirely through Ashen Bandara, who produced a fluent counterattack with 87 off 86 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes. He added 70 runs for the fifth wicket with Anjala Bandara, who contributed a steady 17, briefly stabilising the innings before India A regained control.

The resistance ended when Gurnoor Brar returned to the attack, removing Anjala Bandara and then Ashen Bandara to leave Sri Lanka A struggling at 141 for 6, still well behind in the contest.

Lower-order contributions from Keshara Nuwantha (26), Dilum Sudeera (21), and Asanka Manoj (12 not out) helped Sri Lanka A eventually wipe out the first-innings deficit and take a narrow lead, but their advantage was short-lived.

Brar completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Sudeera before wrapping up the innings with the wicket of Dulaj Samuditha, sealing a six-wicket effort in the second innings and a 10-wicket match haul. Saransh Jain also chipped in with two wickets as India A stayed firmly in control.

Sai Sudharsan and Aman Mokhade knocked off the required runs in just 6.2 overs to complete the win, India A adding to their win in the 50-overs tri-series, with Afghanistan A the third team, earlier on the tour. (ANI)

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