Guwahati Masters 2025: Sanskar Saraswat wins men's singles title; Tanvi Sharma, Roy-Sai Pratheek finish runners-up

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 7 (ANI): India's rising star Sankar Saraswat upset the experienced Mithun Manjunath to clinch the men's singles title in the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament at the National Centre of Excellence here on Sunday.

Sanskar got the better of the experienced Mithun Manjunath 21-11, 17-21, 21-13 in an all-Indian men's final, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India.

The Jodhpur-born shuttler came through the qualifying rounds and had upset Syed Modi Open champion Jason Gunawan in the second round.

Meanwhile, world junior champion Tanvi Sharma and men's doubles combination of Sai Pratheek K and Pruthvi Roy went down in their respective finals.

Tanvi, seeded eighth, went down 21-18, 21-18 against sixth seed Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles final.

Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai defeated Roy and Sai Pratheek 21-13, 21-18 in the men's doubles final.

Earlier in the tournament, Sanskar Saraswat and Mithun Manjunath registered straight-games semifinal victories at the Guwahati Masters on Saturday to set up an all-Indian title clash, guaranteeing a gold medal for the host nation.

Rising star Tanvi Sharma, meanwhile, stunned third seed Hina Akechi to advance to the women's singles final.

Sanskar produced a composed performance to outplay Indonesia's Dendi Triansyah 21-19, 21-19 in a match that lasted 39 minutes. Earlier, Mithun got the better of compatriot Tushar Suveer with a 22-20, 21-8 win in 42 minutes to seal his place in the final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

