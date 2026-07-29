"Guys are confident": West Indies skipper Roston Chase credits camp, hard work after 1st Test win against Pakistan

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 29 (ANI): West Indies Test captain Roston Chase said his side's recent hard work and preparation had helped the team grow closer as a unit after their comfortable 90-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test.

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Chase said West Indies had faced more evenly matched opponents in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, adding that the team's confidence had grown after putting in extra work over the past few months.

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"I think these two teams that we've played, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they're closer to us in the rankings. I don't want to say they're teams we should beat, but I think it's a more even contest between us," Chase said after the win, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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The West Indies skipper credited a training camp held before the Sri Lanka series for helping the team address its weaknesses and build on its strengths.

"The guys are confident and over the last few months we've been putting in some extra hard work. We had a camp as well before the Sri Lanka series and I think that really helped us become closer as a unit and also work on our weaknesses and improve our strengths as well. So I think that this is the upliftment of that practice and camp," he added, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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Asked about all 40 wickets falling to pace in Tarouba, Chase said, "I think it just goes to show that it was more friendly towards the seamers. The Pakistani spinner [Ali Usman] bowled a number of overs [13 in the first innings], he didn't get a wicket. [Jomel] Warrican bowled a few [18 across two innings], didn't get a wicket and didn't look too threatening as well. The [fast bowlers] really put the ball in the right areas and it paid off."

Chase reserved special praise for Player of the Match Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales after the pair shared 13 wickets across the two innings. Greaves' 5 for 27 helped West Indies take a 29-run lead in the first innings, while Seales' 5 for 20 sealed victory on the fourth afternoon.

"I spoke to Justin about being disciplined and trying to starve the Pakistani batsmen of runs," Chase said. "I thought that would build the pressure, especially on a wicket where the ball was doing a lot. He got one wicket and everything just started to flow in his favour. He put the ball in the right areas."

"I'm very pleased for Jayden Seales as well. He's not been getting those big wicket hauls of recent, but to see him come here with that discipline, patience and have that determination to come and put on the ball in the right areas after not really having the best of times, I'm very happy for him," the West Indies skipper said.

West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Jayden Seales claimed five wickets as the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 120 while chasing 211. Pakistan suffered their eighth consecutive away Test defeat, while West Indies secured an unassailable lead in the series.

Babar Azam scored a half-century but ran out of partners, while injured Shan Masood struggled with a fractured finger. The victory was dedicated to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers on what would have been his 90th birthday.

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan commences in Port of Spain on August 2. (ANI)

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