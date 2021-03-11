Gymnast Ashish claims favouritism in team selection

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 13

Having failed to make it to the national team, India’s most decorated male gymnast Ashish Kumar has said he was wronged by the selection committee. Kumar broke the glass ceiling for Indian gymnasts when he won two medals (silver and bronze) at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the Asian Games in 2010.

In a letter written to Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) president Sudhir Mittal, Kumar has said he “faced injustice” at the selection trials held on May 11. “…in the recently conducted selection trials… I faced the injustice once again,” Kumar, who is an Arjuna Award winner, wrote in the letter. “The scores given to me were unfair and biased towards other gymnasts,” he added.

Kumar added that despite finishing fifth in the all-around rankings, he was not selected, but gymnasts finishing “below me (7th and 8th) were included in the team”.

Kumar also marked the letter to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and the director general of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan.

In the letter, Kumar also requested for a “video analysis” of the top eight gymnasts at the trials, adding that the videos be sent to the international federation (FIG) for its review of the scoring.

“I believe this review by FIG will prove my point that a few judges and some members of the selection committee are together lobbying against me for their personal interests/conflicts,” he added.

‘Indiscipline’

“We do not interfere in selections at all,” Mittal told The Tribune. “The decisions are taken by the coaches and selection committee who are all former gymnasts. I think he is doing this because he has missed out,” he added.

“As for the letter, he should have first written to the federation only. For him to address it to the Sports Ministry and SAI is a clear act of indiscipline,” he added.