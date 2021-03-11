Haaland boost for Manchester City

Bhopal

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the EPL club said in a statement today. Reportedly, the total cost in a multi-year deal could exceed ^300 million, including his salary, agent fee and bonuses.

Phuket

Mane, Sandhu finish tied-7th in Thailand

India’s Udayan Mane produced a bogey-free 7-under 63, while Yuvraj Sandhu shot a 4-under 66, as the duo finished tied- seventh at the Laguna Phuket Cup today. They were the only two Indians out of the 10, who had teed up to make the cut.

Cape Town

Racism charges against Boucher withdrawn

Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew all disciplinary charges against national coach Mark Boucher today less than a week before he was due to appear at a hearing to face allegations of misconduct and racism. Boucher faced three charges, including one of racism stemming from the time when he was a player on the South Africa team in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sulaymaniyah (Iraq)

Asia Cup Archery: India bag three gold, one bronze

The Indian archers were all on target today as they bagged three gold medals and a bronze medal to keep the winning momentum going at the Asia Cup Stage 2. It all began with the women’s team clinching gold by defeating Kazakhstan 204-201. The men’s team then won gold, beating Bangladesh 224-218 before the compound mixed team won the third gold. — Agencies