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Home / Sports / Haiti alter World Cup 2026 jersey design after FIFA objection

Haiti alter World Cup 2026 jersey design after FIFA objection

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ANI
Updated At : 11:48 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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California [US], June 11 (ANI): Haiti's football team has been forced to modify their World Cup 2026 jerseys after FIFA raised concerns over elements of the original design that depicted a scene from the nation's struggle for independence, reported Reuters.

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Colombia-based sportswear manufacturer Saeta confirmed on Wednesday that the shirts, created in collaboration with the Haitian Football Federation, had been altered following FIFA's review process.

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The company said the design was intended to honour Haiti's history and celebrate the country's pride, resilience and national spirit rather than make a political statement.

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"During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design," Saeta said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA," the statement added.

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Neither FIFA nor the Haitian Football Federation immediately commented on the matter.

The jersey controversy comes just days before Haiti begin their World Cup campaign in Group C. The Caribbean nation will open against Scotland in Boston on Saturday before facing five-time champions Brazil later in the group stage. Haiti will then conclude their group fixtures against Morocco on June 25.

As teams finalise preparations for football's biggest event, excitement continues to build across the three host countries -- Canada, Mexico and the United States -- which are jointly staging the World Cup for the first time in history.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the Consuls General of Canada and Mexico in a symbolic celebration of the tri-nation tournament. Sharing the occasion on X, Newsom highlighted California's readiness to host matches and praised the partnership between the three countries.

"FIFA World Cup ready! It's an honour for California to celebrate with our partners in Canada and Mexico ahead of the world's biggest sporting event," Newsom wrote. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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