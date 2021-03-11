Halep storms into last-8; Sinner survives

Madrid, May 2
Former world No. 1 Simona Halep stepped up her French Open preparations with a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Coco Gauff to march into the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open today.
Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and the Madrid title twice, has yet to drop a set in the tournament this year. Halep will face Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur, who beat Belinda Bencic 6-2 3-6 6-2.
In the men’s tournament, Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner saved three match points to dispatch American Tommy Paul 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 in a three-hour battle to move into the second round.
Rafa slams ban
Rafael Nadal criticised Wimbledon’s decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues ... it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said as he prepares to play in the Madrid Open. — Agencies
